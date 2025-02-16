Felipe Carballo News: Appears in preseason match
Carballo (foot) appeared during a preseason match for the Red Bulls on Sunday.
Carballo looks to be ready for the start of the MLS season Saturday after ending the 2024 campaign on the injured list. He will look to get come consistent minutes in 2025, having started eight times in 11 appearances last season including the playoffs, scoring two goals in first year in New Jersey.
