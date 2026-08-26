Felipe Chavez News: Extends deal, loaned to Magdeburg

Chavez has extended his contract with Bayern Munich through June 2028 before joining FC Magdeburg on a season-long loan, the club announced.

Chavez heads to Magdeburg in search of regular playing time after gaining Bundesliga experience during a loan spell with FC Koln in the second half of last season, making seven league appearances. The 19-year-old attacker also made his Bayern senior debut last January after recording four goals and two assists across 19 appearances for the reserve team. The loan should provide Chavez with an opportunity to earn consistent senior minutes while remaining part of Bayern's long-term plans.