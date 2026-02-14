Felipe Loyola headshot

Felipe Loyola News: Scores versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Loyola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two interceptions in Friday's 2-1 loss versus AC Milan.

Loyola had a well-rounded display in his second start in a row. He caused a PK due to a reckless tackle, which Niclas Fullkurg missed, but he was at the right place at the right time to slot it on a defensive miscue on the other end. He might have done enough to be a regular starter over Marius Marin and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro going forward. He has notched one tackle (two won) and two clearances in each of his three Serie A appearances, adding five interceptions, two key passes and two shots (one on target).

Felipe Loyola
Pisa
