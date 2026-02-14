Felipe Loyola News: Scores versus Milan

Loyola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two interceptions in Friday's 2-1 loss versus AC Milan.

Loyola had a well-rounded display in his second start in a row. He caused a PK due to a reckless tackle, which Niclas Fullkurg missed, but he was at the right place at the right time to slot it on a defensive miscue on the other end. He might have done enough to be a regular starter over Marius Marin and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro going forward. He has notched one tackle (two won) and two clearances in each of his three Serie A appearances, adding five interceptions, two key passes and two shots (one on target).