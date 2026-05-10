Felipe Loyola News: Sent off against Cremonese
Loyola registered two tackles (two won) and received a straight red card at the 57th minute in Sunday's loss to Cremonese.
Loyola drew a rare start over Michel Aebischer after a few rounds, but he didn't produce a lot and was expelled early in the second half because of a very rough foul. He'll be unavailable for at least the Napoli game next week. Malthe Hojholt and Gabriele Piccinini are also options in the role.
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