Felipe Mora headshot

Felipe Mora News: Scores in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mora scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Columbus Crew.

Mora found the back of the net in the 14th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Gage Guerra which marked Portland's first goal of the 2026 campaign. It came on one of his three shots, though it was the only one he put on target. He was subbed off in the 74th minute for Kevin Kelsey.

Felipe Mora
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felipe Mora
