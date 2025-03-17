Felipe Mora News: Scores opener versus Galaxy

Mora scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Mora opened up the scoring Sunday with a close-range strike in the 49th minute assisted by David Da Costa. It broke a nine-match scoring drought dating back to last season. He finished the match with two shots on target, two duels won and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 74th minute for Kevin Kelsy.