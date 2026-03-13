Felix Agu Injury: Could make squad Sunday

Agu (groin) could make the squad for Sunday's clash against Mainz, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "They are not candidates for the starting eleven. I will decide on Saturday whether they can be considered for a place in the squad. Neither of them has yet participated in a full training session with the team. If they are fit and receive the green light from the medical staff, they will be candidates for a place in the squad."

Isaac Schmidt or Olivier Deman remain the leading candidates to cover the role until Agu gets fully back up to speed.