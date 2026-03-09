Felix Agu Injury: Could partially integrate this week

Agu (groin) is eyeing a return to training this week, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Deich Stube. "If things go optimally and we work well individually in the next two days, then we could expect Felix to be partially integrated back into team training on Thursday."

Agu is still battling his groin injury but appears to be in a decent spot heading into the week, already training individually. This will hopefully lead him to then join partial team training Thursday, although unlikely to play Sunday. The club will wait for him as an option to gain some more depth, only an option for three games since the end of September due to injuries.