Felix Agu Injury: Could return against Augsburg

Agu (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Malik Hanke of Deichstube. "With Felix, we will wait and see how the next few days go and whether he can perhaps start training partially integrated before Augsburg. "I will not be back in the medical round until tomorrow, so I will know more."

Agu is still working for a comeback and could be an option as soon as this week, as the club tries to prepare him to face Augsburg. However, it appears it will still come down to some late testing, needing to train throughout the rest of the week. The midfielder has had a rough season with injuries this season and will hope to at least end the campaign fit, only appearing in 11 games so far.