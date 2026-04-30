Felix Agu Injury: Remains out
Agu (muscular) remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Felix Agu remains unavailable."
Agu's continued absence is another setback in what has been a difficult season on the injury front, having managed just 11 appearances so far this campaign. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for the final fixtures of the season uncertain.
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