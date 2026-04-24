Felix Agu Injury: Remains out for time being

Agu (muscular) didn't overcome his muscular problems and remains unavailable for selection, according to coach Daniel Thioune.

Agu is ruled out for the time being with a muscular issue after sitting out the North Derby against Hamburger, and coach Thioune's comments suggest there is no imminent return in sight. Olivier Deman is expected to continue holding a larger role in his absence as Bremen push through the final fixtures of what has been a crucial Bundesliga season, with the club hoping to have Agu back in the fold before the campaign draws to a close.