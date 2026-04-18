Felix Agu Injury: Ruled out for north derby

Agu (muscular) is ruled out of Saturday's North Derby against Hamburger due to an injury, according to the club.

Agu suffered muscular problems in recent days and won't be able to feature in the North Derby. His absence is an untimely blow for Bremen heading into one of the most anticipated fixtures on their calendar, with no timeline provided for his return. Olivier Deman is expected to take on a larger role in his place until Agu is back up to full fitness, with the club hoping to have him available again as soon as possible with the season heading into its final stretch.