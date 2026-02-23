Felix Agu Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Agu (adductor) suffered an injury in the pregame warmup ahead of Sunday's 2-1 loss against St. Pauli, according to Deichstube.

Agu was lined up to start in Sunday's matchup against St. Pauli, but the left-back picked up an adductor injury during the pregame warmup and was scratched from the squad. It's a tough break for Bremen, especially with Agu just coming off a long-term ankle injury and projected to reclaim his spot as the clear-cut starter on the left side when fully fit. Until he's back at full strength, Isaac Schmidt and Olivier Deman stand as the two leading candidates to step in and handle duties on that flank.