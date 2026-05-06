Felix Agu Injury: Trains in full, should return

Agu (muscular) resumed full team training Wednesday after completing a partial session Tuesday, and is expected to be an option for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to DeichStube.

Agu had missed three consecutive Bundesliga matches with a muscular issue, but his progression to a full collective session is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return. The left-back should push to regain his starting role against Hoffenheim, giving coach Daniel Thioune a welcome defensive option back in the fold for the penultimate fixture of Bremen's Bundesliga season.