Felix Agu Injury: Trains partially Thursday

Agu returned to partial team training Thursday as planned as he continues working his way back from a groin injury. The midfielder is unlikely to be risked in Sunday's clash against Mainz, especially since he had only just come back from a long-term ankle injury and the medical staff will want to avoid another setback for a player who is an undisputed starter on the left flank when fully fit. A return next week appears more realistic, leaving Isaac Schmidt and Olivier Deman as the leading candidates to handle the role against Mainz.