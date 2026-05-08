Felix Agu News: Back available, unlikely to start

Agu (muscular) returned to team training this week and is back in contention for the squad, though coach Daniel Thioune has ruled out a starting role given the limited training time he has had. "We have to consider whether he can help us yet. He's only been back in training for a few days, so I'm ruling out him being a starter. We have to look at the squad composition to see how it makes sense to include him."

Agu had missed three consecutive Bundesliga matches with a muscular issue, making his return to collective sessions a welcome development for Bremen heading into the final fixtures of the season. The left-back figures to ease back in from the bench rather than regaining his starting spot immediately, but his availability gives manager Thioune more defensive options to call upon as the campaign draws to a close. Olivier Deman is expected to keep the role at left-back.