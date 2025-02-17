Felix Agu News: Doesn't see time from bench

Agu (illness) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim.

Agu was once again on the bench for Bremen, seeing his second straight game on the team sheet following an illness. However, he went unused yet again, not seeing a single minute of play in his two games since returning. He was a regular starter before his injuries and will look to earn that spot back soon, having yet to see minutes outside of the starting XI.