Felix Agu News: Scores to cap off month
Agu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Holstein Kiel.
March was an excellent month for Agu, because it was his first in which he served healthily for its entirety after a knee injury and illness took him out some time. For the wide midfielder's last March appearance, he logged his third goal in Bundesliga action this season.
