Felix Correia News: All round performance in away win

Correira took three shots but also made five interceptions as he helped his side to a 1-0 win away to Angers. The winger also won both of his tackles. This is the second time this season that he has won two tackles in a game, and it was also the first time this year that he has made more than three interceptions. This was the third time he has taken three or more shots this season, while also having scored three and assisted five this season.