Felix Correia headshot

Felix Correia News: Ends long scoring drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Felix Correia scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lens.

Correia ended a lengthy scoring drought, finding the net for the first time since November to finally get back on the scoresheet. The winger was notably active in attack, registering three attempts, a sharp contrast to his previous six appearances across all competitions in which he failed to register a single shot.

Felix Correia
Lille
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