Felix Correia News: Ends long scoring drought

Felix Correia scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lens.

Correia ended a lengthy scoring drought, finding the net for the first time since November to finally get back on the scoresheet. The winger was notably active in attack, registering three attempts, a sharp contrast to his previous six appearances across all competitions in which he failed to register a single shot.