Felix Correia News: Notches assist

Correia assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Correia would find the starting XI Saturday after a bench appearance last time out, playing 74 minutes in the outing. He would earn an assist in his time on the field, his first since Oct. 26. However, he is up to five this season, also adding three goals in 22 appearances (15 starts).