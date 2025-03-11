Felix Lemarechal News: Scores only goal in away win

Lemarechal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nantes.

Lemarechal combined with Dilane Bakwa to score the only goal of the game in the 79th minute. This was his second goal of the season in which he has started a total of 12 games. Nine of those starts have come in a row since the middle of January and this has been his only goal in the spell. In the game he also took a corner.