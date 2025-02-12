Fantasy Soccer
Felix Lemarechal headshot

Felix Lemarechal News: Takes five shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Lemarechal registered five shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Montpellier.

Lamarechal led Strasbourg with a season-high five shots during the win, but could not find the back of the net. The midfielder also created three chances, another best mark for him in the campaign. He has one goal and one assist in 14 appearances (eight starts).

Felix Lemarechal
Strasbourg
