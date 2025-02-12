Felix Lemarechal News: Takes five shots in win
Lemarechal registered five shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Montpellier.
Lamarechal led Strasbourg with a season-high five shots during the win, but could not find the back of the net. The midfielder also created three chances, another best mark for him in the campaign. He has one goal and one assist in 14 appearances (eight starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now