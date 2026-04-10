Felix Mambimbi Injury: Suffers knee injury

Mambimbi picked up a knee injury this week and will not be available for the time being, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Mambimbi suffered knee injury this week and is ruled out for the time being. His absence is a limited blow for Le Havre given his rotational role at the club, and the starting lineup should not be significantly disrupted. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing a clearer picture on his return timeline.