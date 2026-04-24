Felix Mambimbi News: Back available for Metz clash

Mambimbi (knee) has recovered from the injury that ruled him out of the previous fixture and is available for Sunday's clash against Metz, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Mambimbi had been sidelined after picking up the knee issue earlier in the week, but his swift recovery is an encouraging development for Le Havre heading into the weekend. The forward figures to slot back into his usual rotational role for the Ciel et Marine as they push through the final fixtures of what has been a challenging season.