Felix Nmecha Injury: Hopeful for squad

Nmecha (undisclosed) is hopeful to be an option Saturday against Freiburg, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Felix will hopefully be part of the squad at the weekend."

Nmecha is racing against time to be fit for Saturday, as the midfielder is training with the team again but only in parts. This leaves him likely needing to pass a fitness test to be an option. That said, he will likely not be decided on until right ahead of the match, earning a bench spot if he is fit.