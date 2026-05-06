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Felix Nmecha Injury: Late call against Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Nmecha (knee) returned to partial training and is hoped to be available for Friday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Felix have notably participated in training. Felix have been partially reintegrated. I would like him to be available for Friday's match against Frankfurt."

Nmecha had been a regular starter before the injury emerged, making his potential return a significant boost for Dortmund heading into the weekend. His participation in partial training is an encouraging sign, though a final decision on his availability will depend on how he responds over the coming days.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
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