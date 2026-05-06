Felix Nmecha Injury: Late call against Frankfurt
Nmecha (knee) returned to partial training and is hoped to be available for Friday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Felix have notably participated in training. Felix have been partially reintegrated. I would like him to be available for Friday's match against Frankfurt."
Nmecha had been a regular starter before the injury emerged, making his potential return a significant boost for Dortmund heading into the weekend. His participation in partial training is an encouraging sign, though a final decision on his availability will depend on how he responds over the coming days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Nmecha See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4November 7, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Nmecha See More