Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha Injury: Missing another match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Nmecha (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Gladbach, according to his club.

Nmecha is not going to be ready for action yet, as the midfielder has not joined team training and will need more time to recover. He was planning to return this week, but it has come too early, still needing a further week to recover. The plan will now be to get him in team training over the next week, potentially fit to face Frankfurt on May 8.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
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