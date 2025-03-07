Felix Nmecha Injury: Runs Friday

Nmecha (undisclosed) has started to run but is still not an option, according to manager Niko Kovac. "He completed his first run today. His level is satisfactory. I see him as a six or eight, with his physicality and overview. It will take time, but he will be an important part of this club's future."

Nmecha has seen his first steps on a training field since suffering an injury a few weeks ago, as the midfielder did run Friday. However, he still needs some more time and is not completely fit, likely needing another week or two before he is fit. That said, hopefully he can return against Lille on March 12 or against Leipzig on March 15.