Felix Nmecha Injury: Still recovering

Nmecha (undisclosed) is still in rehab and is not an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Felix is ​​still recovering. We hope he'll be back in team training next week."

Nmecha was back in individual training this week but is still being left outside the group for Sunday, as he is still rehabbing and not ready yet. However, he does appear to be close, likely looking for a return within the next week or two.