Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha Injury: Still recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 6:41am

Nmecha (undisclosed) is still in rehab and is not an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Felix is ​​still recovering. We hope he'll be back in team training next week."

Nmecha was back in individual training this week but is still being left outside the group for Sunday, as he is still rehabbing and not ready yet. However, he does appear to be close, likely looking for a return within the next week or two.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now