Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Nmecha (undisclosed) remains sidelined and will not be available for Saturday's clash with Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in a press conference.

Nmecha has yet to fully recover from his injury and will miss another game. His next chance to return will be against Mainz on March. 30, after the international break if his recovery progresses well. Until then, Salih Ozcan and Marcel Sabitzer are seeing increased playing time in midfield.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now