Felix Nmecha Injury: Still sidelined

Nmecha (undisclosed) remains sidelined and will not be available for Saturday's clash with Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in a press conference.

Nmecha has yet to fully recover from his injury and will miss another game. His next chance to return will be against Mainz on March. 30, after the international break if his recovery progresses well. Until then, Salih Ozcan and Marcel Sabitzer are seeing increased playing time in midfield.