Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha Injury: Training individually Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Nmecha (undisclosed) was seen training individually on Thursday, suggesting he is nearing a return to the squad after the international break, the club posted.

Nmecha has been sidelined since late January with an undisclosed injury but is nearing a return after increasing his individual training during the international break. His next chance to rejoin the squad will be March 30 against Mainz, giving him time to build his fitness.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
