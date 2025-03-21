Felix Nmecha Injury: Training individually Thursday
Nmecha (undisclosed) was seen training individually on Thursday, suggesting he is nearing a return to the squad after the international break, the club posted.
Nmecha has been sidelined since late January with an undisclosed injury but is nearing a return after increasing his individual training during the international break. His next chance to rejoin the squad will be March 30 against Mainz, giving him time to build his fitness.
