Felix Nmecha Injury: Trains with team in parts

Nmecha (undisclosed) was a participant in parts of team training Wednesday, according to his club.

Nmecha is seeing yet another improvement this week, as he returned to training with the group, although he would only be involved in sections of team training. This is still positive, as he has to be close to a full return to training and possibly seeing the field again. That said, he is likely still on the outside for Saturday's match against Freiburg.