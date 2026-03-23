Felix Nmecha Injury: Will miss several weeks

Nmecha suffered a MCL injury during Saturday's 3-2 victory against Hamburger and will miss several weeks to recover, according to the club.

Nmecha was brilliant in Saturday's win against the Red Shorts, firing four shots before suffering an MCL injury in the closing moments of the match that will keep him sidelined for several weeks. It is a brutal blow for the Black and Yellow given he has been a locked-in starter all season, missing only four starts across 37 appearances in all competitions. Julian Brandt is now in line for a bigger role in midfield until Nmecha is back up to full speed.