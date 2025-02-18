Fantasy Soccer
Felix Nmecha Injury: Won't return in February

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Nmecha (undisclosed) is out long term and will not return during February, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Felix will be out for a while. I don't expect him to come back in February. I know him from Wolfsburg, he's a really good footballer and will most likely play a good role as soon as he's fit again."

Nmecha will remain out for a decent spell, at least missing the next few weeks, and is set to return sometime in March. A clear date still hasn't been put in place, with the exact extent of the injury not detailed either. He is a regular starter when fit, so this is a brutal loss, hopefully not seeing too long of an absence.

