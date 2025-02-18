Felix Nmecha Injury: Won't return in February

Nmecha (undisclosed) is out long term and will not return during February, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Felix will be out for a while. I don't expect him to come back in February. I know him from Wolfsburg, he's a really good footballer and will most likely play a good role as soon as he's fit again."

Nmecha will remain out for a decent spell, at least missing the next few weeks, and is set to return sometime in March. A clear date still hasn't been put in place, with the exact extent of the injury not detailed either. He is a regular starter when fit, so this is a brutal loss, hopefully not seeing too long of an absence.