Felix Nmecha Injury: World Cup participation in danger

Nmecha (knee) is in danger of missing the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury, according to manager Julian Nagelsmann, per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports. "The injury is not straightforward. There is no doubt that there is a risk he may NOT be able to play at the World Cup. His absence would be an extreme loss."

Nmecha is now in doubt to represent Germany at the coming World Cup, with the midfielder now feared to be dealing with a more serious injury than first thought. That said, this is a major blow for the midfielder, as that likely also puts his return with Dortmund for the end of the season at risk. He still has a few months to recover and work on the injury, although he is unlikely to join the national team unless they can rely on him at full health.