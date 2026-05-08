Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Nmecha (knee) is on the bench for Friday's match against Frankfurt.

Nmecha has made the team sheet Friday after he was a late call, appearing to have passed his testing. He will likely look to return to a starting role ahead of the season finale, starting in 24 of his 27 appearances this season while recording two goals and three assists.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
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