Felix Nmecha News: Bench option
Nmecha (knee) is on the bench for Friday's match against Frankfurt.
Nmecha has made the team sheet Friday after he was a late call, appearing to have passed his testing. He will likely look to return to a starting role ahead of the season finale, starting in 24 of his 27 appearances this season while recording two goals and three assists.
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