Felix Nmecha News: Extends contract
Nmecha has extended his contract with Dortmund, according to the club.
Nmecha is going to remain in Dortmund for a few more years, inking a two-year extension and now on contract until 2030. This is huge news for both the club and player, as he has settled in with the team quite well this campaign, starting in 31 games. He has earned two goals and three assists in league play thus far, likely to only grow in the next few campaigns.
