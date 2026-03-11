Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha News: Extends contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nmecha has extended his contract with Dortmund, according to the club.

Nmecha is going to remain in Dortmund for a few more years, inking a two-year extension and now on contract until 2030. This is huge news for both the club and player, as he has settled in with the team quite well this campaign, starting in 31 games. He has earned two goals and three assists in league play thus far, likely to only grow in the next few campaigns.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Nmecha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Nmecha See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
Author Image
AJ Scholz
November 7, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023