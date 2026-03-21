Felix Nmecha News: Misses penalty in win
Nmecha took four shots (one on goal) and crossed once accurately during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hamburg.
Nmecha missed a penalty in the first half while tying for the second most shots on the team during the win. The midfielder has combined for five shots, two crosses and four tackles over his last three appearances, but hasn't had a goal involvement since January 13th.
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