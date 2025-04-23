Felix Nmecha News: Scores against Monchengladbach
Nmecha scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Monchengladbach.
Nmecha scored in the 44th minute to give Dortmund the 2-1 lead before halftime with his fourth goal in the campaign. The midfielder also led his side with a season-high three shots. That was his fifth appearance (three starts) since recovering from the injury that forced him to miss 13 games.
