Felix Passlack headshot

Felix Passlack Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Passlack should be available for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim after training with the team this week and not being listed among the injured players by coach Dieter Hecking in his press conference.

Passlack will likely return to the squad after missing the last two games following eye surgery earlier this month. He was an undisputed starter before his absence and could reclaim his starting role in the upcoming matches.

Felix Passlack
VfL Bochum
