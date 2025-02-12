Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Passlack headshot

Felix Passlack Injury: Undergoes eye surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Passlack is out for Saturday's match against Dortmund due to eye surgery, according to his club.

Passlack will be out for the time being, as he underwent a small eye surgery Wednesday. He will at least miss Saturday's match, with that being the only confirmed absence for the defender thus far. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Moritz Broschinski as a possible replacement on the right flank.

Felix Passlack
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now