Felix Passlack Injury: Undergoes eye surgery

Passlack will be out for the time being, as he underwent a small eye surgery Wednesday. He will at least miss Saturday's match, with that being the only confirmed absence for the defender thus far. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Moritz Broschinski as a possible replacement on the right flank.