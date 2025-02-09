Felix Passlack News: Assists in draw

Passlack took four shots (one on target) but was able to log an assist in VfL Bochum's 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel Sunday.

Passlack struggled in front of goal like much of Bochum's players, but did manage an assist to help secure a point for his side. His aggressiveness should pay off next Saturday against a struggling Dortmund side which has allowed 36 goals in the league this season.