Felix Passlack News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Passlack made an assist and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Passlack had a very quiet first half, then assisted Ibrahima Sissoko for his team's second goal with a perfect cross and then went unnoticed throughout the rest of the contest, ultimately being subbed off in the 82nd minute. Anyway, that's now four assists this season for the full-back, with two of them coming over the last three starts.