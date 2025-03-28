Felix Passlack News: Nets first goal of season
Passlack scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice inaccurately during Friday's 3-1 loss to Leverkusen.
Passlack found the back of the net in the 26th minute scoring Bochum's lone goal while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first of the season for the wing-back as he's combined for two goal involvements, three shots, two chances created and nine crosses over his last three starts.
