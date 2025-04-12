Felix Passlack News: Records assist

Passlack assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Even with Bochum's loss, Passlack's assist served multiple purposes. In terms of the team, Passlack helped striker Philipp Hofmann end a goal drought that lasted more than 10 games. The former has been rolling, with a goal and two assists across his last five appearances.