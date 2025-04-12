Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Passlack headshot

Felix Passlack News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Passlack assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Even with Bochum's loss, Passlack's assist served multiple purposes. In terms of the team, Passlack helped striker Philipp Hofmann end a goal drought that lasted more than 10 games. The former has been rolling, with a goal and two assists across his last five appearances.

Felix Passlack
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now