Felix Uduokhai News: Joins Union Berlin

Uduokhai has completed a permanent transfer from Besiktas to Union Berlin, the club announced.

Uduokhai returns to the Bundesliga after spending the past two seasons with Besiktas, where he also gained experience in European competition. The 28-year-old center-back brings more than 150 Bundesliga appearances from his previous spells with Wolfsburg and Augsburg, where he also served as captain on several occasions. The left-footed defender adds significant experience to Union's back line and should immediately compete for a regular starting role in central defense.