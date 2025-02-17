Fer Lopez News: Active in first La Liga start

Lopez had three shots (one on target) and created two chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Lopez had his first career La Liga start and was very active up front, pacing his team in shots attempted while creating some chances for teammates as well. The youngster was subbed off after an hour, making room for Iago Aspas' return, but the way he played here certainly helped him guaranteeing a nice chunk of playing time during upcoming contests.