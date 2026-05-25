Fer Lopez headshot

Fer Lopez News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sevilla.

Lopez recorded a crucial assist to help deliver the lone goal for Celta Vigo. He finished his loan spell with the team with 13 starts in 17 appearances, recording a goal and an assist while making 20 tackles. 18 crosses (five accurate) and creating 12 chances. The midfielder is set to return to Wolves, who have been demoted from the Premier League and return to the Championship.

Fer Lopez
Celta Vigo
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