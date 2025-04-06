Fantasy Soccer
Fer Lopez headshot

Fer Lopez News: Goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 12:39am

Lopez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca.

After consecutive starts in February's second half, Lopez was a continued reserve in March, with him logging less than a full game's time. The goal marks Lopez's first for Celta Vigo, for whom he has 10 appearances with nine shots (two on goal). Perhaps this will vitalize Lopez's chances to start, though he will have a long climb if he wants right wing, where Iago Aspas has regularly started.

Fer Lopez
Celta Vigo
